The fight to save South LA's 'Gangsta Garden' Local News The fight to save South LA's 'Gangsta Garden' On a sliver of land between the curb and the sidewalk, a place where grass or weeds normally would be overgrown or dried out, artichokes and bananas are thriving.

It's part of an urban garden full of sweet potatoes and chard, mint and blackberries, all growing in the middle of West Adams.

Affectionately called, the 'Gangsta Garden', it's been a labor of love for Ron Finley who wants to make sure the community in South LA has fresh food and produce they can grown on their own.

The garden was under threat by property owners who demanded $550,000 dollars for the Ron Finley project to stay on the land to cultivate their mission.

A GoFundMe effort and big celebrity donations from Bette Midler, Califia Farms and Annie's Organics helped raise enough money for the project to stay.

