Police seek 10-year old boy possibly taken to Mexico by father Local News Police seek 10-year old boy possibly taken to Mexico by father Authorities today are asking for the public's help in locating a 10-year-old Mission Viejo boy believed to have been taken by his father.

Jaime Zepeda, 33, picked up his son Jaime Huerta around 1 p.m. Wednesday from Linda Vista Elementary School at 25222 Pericia Dr. in Mission Viejo and was supposed to drop the boy off at his mother's home at 7 p.m. but never showed, said Lt. Wayne Rehnelt of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The boy's mother believes Zepeda is headed to Mexico with the boy, he said.

Jaime Huerta is Hispanic, 4 feet 1, and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Adidas shorts, a gray sweater, black tennis shoes and carrying a blue, gray and black backpack.

Zepeda is Hispanic, 5 feet 3 and 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a gold 2002 Ford F150, California license plate of 8U71467, or a 1997 Toyota Celica with California plate 6FGN527, according to Rehnelt.

Anyone with information on Jaime Huerta's whereabouts was urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.

