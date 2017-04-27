Firefighters battle four-story Westlake district apartment blaze Local News Firefighters battle four-story Westlake district apartment blaze More than 160 firefighters battled a major emergency fire today at a four-story apartment and a two-story building next to it in the Westlake district, but no one was hurt.

The blaze broke out at 2:11 a.m. at 681 S. Bonnie Brae St., according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was knocked down by 161 firefighters in one hour and 26 minutes.

The large blaze prompted evacuations of the two buildings and residents in a nearby convalescent home were told to shelter in place, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At one point, as fire burned inside the building, firefighters went into a defensive mode, fighting the blaze from the exterior. Arson investigators were on scene.

Firefighters will search inside the buildings at daybreak after reports that there may have been homeless people squatting in those buildings, which is common in that area, Scott said.

