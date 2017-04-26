Search continues for suspect who killed charity worker while collecting donations Local News Search continues for suspect who killed charity worker while collecting donations A search intensified today for the killer of a 50-year-old man gunned down in Norwalk while going door to door collecting donations for a children's charity.

The shooting was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, near Rosecrans Avenue, said Sgt. Aura Sierra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.



The victim was struck several times in the upper body and died at the scene, Schrader said.



Matthew Glover was going door to door seeking donations for Care for the Children after members of the charity had painted addresses on curbs in the neighborhood several weeks ago.



The group's director told the station that he thinks Glover, who had recently moved back to Los Angeles from Arizona, was caught in a cross-fire. Evidence at the scene suggests there were two assailants firing shots.



A gofundme page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

