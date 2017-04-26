Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly taken from school by mother Local News Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly taken from school by mother Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly taken from a Venice elementary school by his mother who does not have custody of him, Los Angeles police said.

West Burnett, who has lived with an aunt for the past year, was taken at about 8:35 a.m. from Coeur D' Alene Avenue Elementary School. Police said West was taken by his mother Nisha Burnett, who does not have custody rights.

They were last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the Palms area.

Nisha was driving a 2004 Gold BMW with the California license plate 6WAP644.

West is described as a 6-year-old male White with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. West was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, brown pants and shoes that light up.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of West or his mother was urged to call detectives at the LAPD's Pacific Station at (310) 482-6334.

After-hours or weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 and anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

