Audit reveals UC administration hoarding millions despite looming tuition increase Local News Audit reveals UC administration hoarding millions despite looming tuition increase Could the UC Administration be hiding millions of dollars from the public? According to a new state audit, yes.

Auditors say the administration at the University of California could be guilty of hiding millions of dollars, obstructing an investigation and falsifying documents.

The audit found officials with the UC President’s office hid $175 million from the UC Board of Regents and the public. This comes just months after the board voted to increase tuition and fees for students attending UC schools.

Some lawmakers are calling that money a secret slush account for off the record spending.

At least one lawmaker is calling for a freeze on the recent tuition hikes. An assembly committee on education finance will be holding a hearing on the report next week.

The audit also exposed the administration paying itself excessive salaries compared to other state jobs. For example, a UC information system manager makes $258,000. The same position with other state agencies pays $150,000.

Janet Napolitano denies any money was never hidden from the UC Board of Regents.

