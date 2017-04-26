New reward offered in 2009 attorney killing cold case Local News New reward offered in 2009 attorney killing cold case Authorities on Wednesday hoped that $100,000 in reward money will help detectives solve the 2009 killing of a prominent attorney who was gunned down outside his Rolling Hills Estates residence.

Jeffrey Tidus, 53, was fatally shot on Dec. 7, 2009, after he returned home from a fundraiser in Redondo Beach, according to the sheriff's department. "When he stepped out of his home that evening to retrieve his work

laptop computer from his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway, (an) unknown assailant or assailants came up from behind Jeffrey and shot him once in the head,'' a sheriff's statement said. Tidus died at a hospital.

A news conference was planned later Wednesday at the headquarters of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau to announce the reward money and seek public help in solving the crime.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved $10,000 in reward money and Tidus' family offered $90,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

