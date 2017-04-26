LAPD creates 'Knock-Knock Burglary' task force to combat rise in break-ins

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Apr 26 2017 07:38AM PDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 08:22AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Faced with an increase in brazen "knock-knock" burglaries, the LAPD is creating a new 'Knock-Knock Task Force'. 

It's been a particular problem in the San Fernando Valley in recent months.

Police are also investigating whether burglars may have been responsible for the stabbing death of a hairdresser and beauty company executive in Woodland Hills earlier this year.

