LAPD creates 'Knock-Knock Burglary' task force to combat rise in break-ins Local News LAPD creates 'Knock-Knock Burglary' task force to combat rise in break-ins Faced with an increase in brazen "knock-knock" burglaries, the LAPD is creating a new 'Knock-Knock Task Force'.

It's been a particular problem in the San Fernando Valley in recent months.

Police are also investigating whether burglars may have been responsible for the stabbing death of a hairdresser and beauty company executive in Woodland Hills earlier this year.

