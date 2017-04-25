Overturned dump truck spills dirt across 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

- A dump truck overturned Tuesday on the northbound Hollywood (170) Freeway near Oxnard Street in North Hollywood, spilling a load of dirt onto the freeway.

Four lanes of the northbound Hollywood (170) Freeway near Oxnard Street in North Hollywood are closed due to that overturned dump truck. The California Highway Patrol estimates the lanes will remain blocked for about

three hours.



It's unclear if there are any injuries.

