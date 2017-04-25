Fiery big-rig, multi-car crash on 5 freeway leaves 1 dead, 9 injured Local News Fiery big-rig, multi-car crash on 5 freeway leaves 1 dead, 9 injured A fiery multi-vehicle crash involving two big rigs and multiple passenger vehicles on Tuesday left one person dead and nine others injured, one critically, and forced the closure of the Golden State (5) Freeway in both directions in the Los Feliz area.

- A fiery multi-vehicle crash involving two big rigs and multiple passenger vehicles on Tuesday left one person dead and nine others injured, one critically, and forced the closure of the Golden State (5) Freeway in both directions in the Los Feliz area.

The crash was reported at Los Feliz Boulevard about 10:55 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash sparked a massive fire as debris scattered across the northbound freeway lanes.

According to a preliminary report, a pickup truck that was northbound on the freeway went out of control, crashed into a vehicle and crossed over the center divider and either collided with or caused a southbound big rig to crash

and catch fire, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two big rigs were involved in the wreck on the southbound side of the freeway along with at least two other vehicles, including one that wound up wedged under one of the big rigs.

Firefighters and paramedics established a triage area at the site. Fire officials said there were nine injuries, one critical, but most of the other injuries "relatively minor,'' Humphrey said.

It wasn't immediately known which vehicle the person who died was in.

The freeway was likely to remain closed for much of the afternoon, signaling a potentially nightmarish afternoon commute.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.