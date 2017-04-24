Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old out of Rancho Cucamonga; suspect 'armed and dangerous'

- An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for a 1-year-old girl taken from Rancho Cucamonga, and authorities said the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Lexi Segura, 1, was seen Monday, abducted by 38-year-old Daniel Segura, authorities believe.

The child was described as a female Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 3 feet tall and 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Segura was believed to be driving a red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant with California license plate 6WEE209. He was described as a male Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans with numerous tattoos on his arms and neck.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 866-346-7632.

