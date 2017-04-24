Detectives arrest suspect for contacting 13-year-old on Facebook to commit lewd acts

- Santa Ana Police Detectives arrested German Martinez, 29, of Los Angeles, for sending harmful matter to seduce a minor, and communicating with a minor to commit lewd acts.



The case began when a 13-year-old victim was allowed to use Facebook by her parents. Shortly after the victim started using Facebook, German Martinez introduced himself by messaging the victim.

The messages became highly inappropriate, soliciting sex from the victim. Martinez was well aware the victim was underage. Santa Ana Police Detectives took over communications, using the victim's cell phone to communicate with Martinez.



On 4/22/17, Martinez drove to El Salvador Park in Santa Ana with the intent of taking the victim to a local motel and have sex with the underage victim. Police detectives were waiting at the park and arrested Martinez. German Martinez. Bail was set at $100,000.



Parents and children should be aware predators like German Martinez commonly use social media to solicit unwanted sex from minors. The Santa Ana Police Department is asking members of the public who have had a similar encounter with German Martinez to call detectives at (714) 245-8351.

