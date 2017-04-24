LAX's Lot C parking closed due to police activity

- A busy parking lot at Los Angeles International Airport was closed Monday as police investigated a vehicle after a woman called authorities to ask that they check on her husband.

Lot C, the airport's long-term parking lot, was closed about 3:50 p.m., officials said.

No vehicles were allowed to enter or leave until about 6 p.m., although the lot entrance from Westchester Parkway remained closed, an airport police spokeswoman said.

The investigation was prompted by a woman who called authorities to say her husband was not communicating with her, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the man was located.

The nearby bus depot remained open for pick-ups and drop-offs while the investigation was being conducted, officials say.

Airline passengers and others who park vehicles in Lot C are typically ferried to and from the airport aboard airport-operated shuttle buses.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.