LAPD responds to reports of shots fired in downtown LA

- A SWAT team was sent to a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on Monday to arrest a barricaded man who ran inside after firing shots at a passing vehicle, police said.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Santee street on a report of shots fired shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The man, in his 20s, was believed to be armed with a handgun, according to the LAPD.

Traffic was routed away from the building, and the standoff was continuing about two hours later.



