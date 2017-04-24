Two shot to death on South LA street, gunman sought Local News Two shot to death on South LA street, gunman sought A man and a woman were shot to death on a street in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

It happened at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at 116th Street and Avalon Boulevard, said Sgt. T. Behrens of the Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Station.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was pronounced dead at a hospital, Behrens said.

The shooter fled the scene, he said.

