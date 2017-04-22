South Pasadena police searching for missing 5-year-old boy Local News South Pasadena police searching for missing 5-year-old boy South Pasadena police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

Aramazd Andressian was last seen possibly four days ago via a Skype broadcast from an unknown location, according to a police post on Facebook earlier Saturday afternoon.

He is 4-feet-1 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds, and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts, police said. He has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder. A picture on Facebook indicates the boy has brown

hair and eyes.

The circumstances of the boy's disappearance were not released. Police are planning to publicize further details at a 4:30 p.m. news conference Saturday at Arroyo Seco Park, 600 Stoney Drive.

