Man in critical condition after Panorama City officer-involved shooting

- A man was critically wounded by police in an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Panorama City.

Officers were dispatched to Burnet Avenue and Rayen Street at 6:16 a.m. in response to a "man with a gun" call, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

"The suspect was struck by officers and the suspect was sent to the hospital in critical condition," Ramirez said.

A knife and a possible handgun were recovered at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured.

