Man in critical condition after Panorama City officer-involved shooting

Posted:Apr 22 2017 03:29PM PDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 03:29PM PDT

PANORAMA CITY (FOX 11 / CNS) - A man was critically wounded by police in an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Panorama City.

Officers were dispatched to Burnet Avenue and Rayen Street at 6:16 a.m. in response to a "man with a gun" call, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

"The suspect was struck by officers and the suspect was sent to the hospital in critical condition," Ramirez said.

A knife and a possible handgun were recovered at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories