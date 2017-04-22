Thousands expected to join March for Science in Los Angeles

- Thousands of scientists, and science lovers, are expected to take to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday to show their support for fact-based research and environmental protection.

The March for Science Los Angeles is one of dozens being held nationwide at a time when federal funding for researching climate change and other initiatives is under threat.

Organizers say they want to highlight the role science plays in improving health care, the environment and the economy, and to stand against the silencing and defunding of research

"Facts matter,'' local organizer Alex Bradley said in a prepared statement. "In California, we use science to enable technology, spur innovation and create new industries and new jobs.''

The science marches come on the 47th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual observance focusing on environmental and climate literacy that is celebrated in nearly 200 countries.

In the Los Angeles area, a variety of beautification projects and community education events are planned. These range from a habitat restoration and creek cleanup by the Friends of Ballona Wetlands to the 28th annual Great

L.A. River CleanUp.

In Santa Monica, Pacific Park's iconic Ferris wheel will go "green'' from 7:31 p.m. until midnight.

The Los Angeles science march gets underway at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square Park and will make its way to City Hall. Along the way there will be music and informational activities.

Speakers will include seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, Congressman Brad Sherman and representatives from most of the Los Angeles area's colleges and universities.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.