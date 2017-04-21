Man viciously attacked by two pit bulls while trying to save his little dog Local News Man viciously attacked by pit bulls while trying to save his little dog A pit bull attack caught on camera!

Leaving both a man and his jack russell severely injured.



We want to warn you that some viewers might find this video hard to watch.



The man who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls while trying to save his little dog, is now speaking out about his terrifying ordeal.



This happened on the dock at Catalina Island.



The victim's daughter says her dad was walking his jack russell terrier when two un-leashed pit bulls attacked.



The victim threw himself on his dog to protect him.

But then the pit bulls started attacking the man.



Then, the agitated dogs turned on their owner, the woman you see here sitting down on the dock.



The male victim and his jack russell both needed emergency surgery to repair deep gashes across their bodies.



And the owner has agreed to euthanize her pit bulls.

A gofundmepage has been set up to help pay for medical and vet bills.



