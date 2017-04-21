LA Riots: Looking Back Local News LA Riots: Looking Back For 5 days LA burned. Over 50 people were killed, thousands injured, thousands more arrested... over a billion dollars in damage. It was a tense time. There had been rough relations between the black community and the LAPD. There were increasing tensions between the Korean and black communities. And, when the videotaped beating of Rodney King by four white officers became public there was outrage.

When officers Koon, Powell, Bresegno and Wind were acquitted after everyone had seen that home video taken by a man named George Holliday... anger spilled out on the streets. It was in this environment that those of us whose job it is to report information worked...

FOX 11 will present a special look back at the uprising in our city 25 years ago. You will hear from reporters, anchors who were covering the rioting for days. Please join us for our special retrospective this Sunday morning at 9am and a week from Saturday at 6:30pm. FOX 11 News IN DEPTH: The LA RIOTS 25 years later.

