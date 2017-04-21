3 people injured after Metro Blue Line train and car collide Local News 3 people injured after Metro Blue Line and car collide A collision between a Metro Blue Line train and a car in the Compton area left two people in the vehicle and one person on the train injured.

- A collision between a Metro Blue Line train and a car in the Compton area left two people in the vehicle and one person on the train injured.



The crash took place around 3:43 p.m. between the Willowbrook and Compton train stations at 119th Street and Willowbrook Avenue, according to Metro's Dave Sotero and the sheriff's Transit Policing Division spokesman Ramon Montenegro.



"Two people in the car were injured in the crash and transported to a hospital for treatment," Montenegro said. "There was also one person on the train who complained of chest pains after the accident and that person was

taken to the hospital as well."



Their conditions were unknown.



Metro set up bus shuttles to move passengers around the crash scene, Sotero said.



The crash temporarily shut down both north and southbound traffic on the tracks, Montenegro said. About 4:45 p.m. officials re-opened up one track, which north and southbound trains are now sharing, he added.



The California Highway Patrol will be conducting the accident investigation because the collision took place in an unincorporated section of Los Angeles, Montenegro said.



It's unclear what precipitated the crash, Montenegro said.

