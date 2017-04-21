Long Beach Police form mile long perimeter during murder suspect manhunt Local News Long Beach Police form mile long perimeter during murder suspect manhunt Friday morning, Long Beach police say a man shot a woman at the Luxury Inn, killing her. For hours, multiple SWAT teams in armored vehicles combed through a 6 block radius near the 710 freeway, hoping to catch the killer.

"Information officers got at the time is that the suspect fled that location. possibly into the neighborhood behind us here," said spokesperson Nancy Pratt.



With guns drawn and K-9's by their side, police went from home to home, speaking to neighbors who hadn't evacuated.



"There's a nearby school which is now on spring break, so therefore any residences who have been evacuated have been relocated there," said Pratt.



A woman who believed her sister is the victim stayed close, hoping police would tell her the worst hadn't happened.



She was a good person, trying to get herself together for her kids," said Chelly Johnson.



Police still have not been able to confirm the victim's name or tell us what the suspect looks like.

