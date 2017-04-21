Water main erupts in mid city area causing geyser Local News Water main erupts in mid city area causing geyser A 6-inch water main ruptured early today in Arlington Heights, interrupting service to about 40 customers and producing a powerful geyser that damage several car windows.

The break was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Bronson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Bronson Avenue remained closed even after the water was shut off, and crews worked to repair the main and fix a large hole in the street.

