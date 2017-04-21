Water main erupts in mid city area causing geyser

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Apr 21 2017 09:36AM PDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 09:47AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11 / CNS) - A 6-inch water main ruptured early today in Arlington Heights, interrupting service to about 40 customers and producing a powerful geyser that damage several car windows.

The break was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Bronson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Bronson Avenue remained closed even after the water was shut off, and crews worked to repair the main and fix a large hole in the street.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories