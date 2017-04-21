VIDEO: Big rig collides, drags car for miles on the I-15 freeway Local News VIDEO: Big rig collides, drags car for miles on the I-15 freeway Every day we see big rigs on the road, and most of the time we try to steer clear of them. But for one driver, he ended up in the worst possible place...while another driver recorded his ordeal.

- Dramatic video captures a car being dragged by a semi-truck for several miles.

"You're dragging the car," says Brian Steimke, who shot the video. "They don't know what's going on here. Look at that. That's on the freeway going up to Cajon Pass."

Steimke recorded the video while driving on I-15 on his way home to Hesperia Wednesday around 3 p.m.

He recorded the whole thing...including when he caught up to the maroon car. By the time he drove up, the car was already attached to the semi. He doesn't know how this happened, but he has his suspicions.

"Something like that would be road rage. It just doesn't happen, but then again, the semi doesn't just keep driving," said Steimke.

Many drivers tried flagging down and the driver of the 18-wheeler, honking, waving and slowing down in front of the semi. When the semi finally comes to a stop, he confronts the driver of the semi.

"Why were you driving so far," Steimke asks. "The guy is underneath your car."

Steimke is not blaming just the driver of the semi. He said he thought it was odd the driver or the maroon car asked him to stop recording.

The California Highway Patrol reports that this is not being investigated as a criminal incident.

(Video credit: Brian Steimke)

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.