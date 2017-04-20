Middle-school students hospitalized for alcohol poisoning Local News Middle-school students hospitalized for alcohol poisoning Two students at Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes were taken to a hospital for evaluation after allegedly being found under the influence of alcohol on Thursday, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the 28000 block of Montereina Drive about 8:35a.m. on a report that three students were in the principal's office and apparently under the influence of alcohol, said county fire Inspector Joey Marron.

"They admitted that they had ingested alcohol,'' Marron said.

The students were examined and two were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, Marron said.

About a dozen other students were examined as a precaution, but none was transported, Marron said.

