VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglar raids Studio City businesses Local News VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglar raids Studio City businesses Seven business were hit in one night by one suspect according to North Hollywood division detectives. They are looking for the man they say smashed the glass windows or doors and took cash and some merchandise from registers in the overnight hours April 1st.

The businesses located on the 11200 block to the 12000 block of Ventura Blvd suffered a total of five thousand dollars in losses, according to detectives.

The suspect is described as a bald African American man, 6' feet tall and 180 lbs. He is roughly 40-49 years old with an earring in his left ear, seen wearing a jacket or traffic vest and dress shoes.

Anyone with information contact LAPD North Hollywood division police at (818) 754-8377.

