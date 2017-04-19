Police: 3 pickpockets caught with stolen cell phones from West Hollywood bar Local News Police: 3 pickpockets caught with stolen cell phones from West Hollywood bar This year alone, 29 people have been the victims of pick-pockets at the Abbey, according to City of West Hollywood public records.

- Cell phone thieves were caught red-handed outside of a popular club in West Hollywood.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the Abbey early Sunday morning with stolen phones on them.

"Security was flagged down within the club stating that there were some people who were pick-pocketing them, potentially for their cell phones," said Detective John Hatsfield of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "We've been notified through the Abbey that there has been an increase in cell phones being stolen."

This year alone, 29 people have been the victims of pick-pockets at the Abbey, according to City of West Hollywood public records. That doesn't even include a 24-year-old woman, who didn't want her face or name shown. FOX 11 interviewed her at the sheriff's department as she was filing a report for the wallet that was stolen out of her purse Sunday afternoon at the Abbey.

"I didn't realize that anything was amiss until I woke up the next morning and realized my entire wallet was gone," said the woman.

The Abbey declined to comment for this story. Last year, FOX 11 reported two people were arrested for stealing phones at the famous gay club.

