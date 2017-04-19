2 vintage cars worth $300k stolen from San Fernando Valley warehouse

Posted:Apr 19 2017 10:42PM PDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 10:45PM PDT

(FOX 11) - Two vintage cars were stolen in the middle of the night from a massive warehouse in the San Fernando Valley.

The warehouse holds a large car collection worth millions of dollars. A 1936 Desoto Coupe worth about $60,000 and a 2005 Ford GT worth an estimated $300,000 were both started up and stolen.

But how? FOX 11's Phil Shuman reports.

