Man kills ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself in West Hollywood Local News Man kills ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself in West Hollywood A Pacific Palisades man shot and killed a former girlfriend and then took his own life, authorities said Wednesday.

- A Pacific Palisades man shot and killed a former girlfriend and then took his own life, authorities said Wednesday.

Whitney Jade Washuta was shot in the upper body at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue, near Robertson and Beverly boulevards, in West Hollywood. The 25-year-old West Hollywood resident died at the scene, said coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

Washuta's former boyfriend, identified as Kyle Patrick Ramsey, 27, of Pacific Palisades, was found dead about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle in the 100 block of South Croft Avenue in Los Angeles, Winter said. The death was classified as a suicide, he said, adding that an autopsy was pending.

A handgun was found in Ramsey's hand by LAPD detectives who were subsequently contacted by sheriff's detectives, who took over the investigation.

The investigation into the deaths revealed that Washuta had dated Ramsey for three years but broke up with him about a month ago and Ramsey didn't want the relationship to end and continued to contact Washuta against her will, said Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Investigators have found no evidence of past domestic violence or stalking on the Ramsey's part, Rouzan said.

"This is a tragedy for everybody,'' sheriff's Detective Bob Kenney said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.