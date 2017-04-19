City of Buena Park condemns homeless shelter run by church for 23 years

- A shelter for the homeless that has been run by a church in Buena Park for over two decades is now being condemned by the city.

Buena park has declared this shelter unsafe.

And Wednesday morning the city posted no trespassing signs and cleaned out clothing, beds, and other belongings.

Apparently, the city has plans to demolish the building.

This shelter has been run by the First Southern Baptist church for 23 years.

And Pastor Drake says he's going to temporarily let the dozen people kicked out of the shelter sleep in the church.

