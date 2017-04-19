Stolen vehicle chase ends in head-on crash in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH (FOX 11 / CNS) - The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle being chased by police in the San Fernando Valley crashed head-on into another car Wednesday in Chatsworth, but only the suspect was injured.

The chase started just after 5 p.m. in the area of DeSoto Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park and ended at 5:12 p.m. on Valley Circle Boulevard near Plummer Street, according to Officer Aareon Jefferson of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

A young boy and his father were in the vehicle struck by the suspect, but neither needed to be hospitalized, Jefferson said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately available.

His name and age were not released.

