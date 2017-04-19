Army vet walks 2200 miles for veteran suicide awareness Local News Army vet walks 2200 miles for veteran suicide awareness After walking more than 2,200 miles across America, Army veteran Ernesto Rodriguez says he is only beginning his work to save others.

The Tennessee resident started his journey on Veterans Day 2016. On Wednesday, he reached his final destination along with about a dozen flag waving supporters.

When Rodriguez made it to the iconic Santa Monica Pier he cried and placed a flag on a light pole. "I can't express how happy I am to have this support," said Rodriguez.

Everyday, 22 veterans who suffer from PTSD commit suicide in the U.S.

"It's surprising how many people don't know that number exists," said the Army Veteran, "So, it is great to be there to teach people about this epidemic we have in the U.S."

In 2011, Rodriguez attempted suicide twice. After seeking help he decided to do something to help gain awareness for the epidemic.

"I needed to find a way to talk to the men and women suffering...encourage them to push forward, so, I started walking", Rodriguez said.

