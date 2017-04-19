Woman, man found dead in West Hollywood murder suicide Local News Woman, man found dead in West Hollywood murder suicide Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in a residential section of West Hollywood.

- Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in a residential section of West Hollywood.

The shooting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue, near Robertson and Beverly boulevards, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Responding deputies found the woman being treated by fire personnel for a gunshot wound to the upper body, Schrader said. The woman died at the scene.

There was no suspect information or immediately apparent motive for the shooting, she said.

News media outlets reported the woman's death may be connected to a man's suicide about a mile away in a parked vehicle, but sheriff's officials said although they are investigating the man's death, they have not been able to confirm the two shooting deaths are connected.

