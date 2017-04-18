Woman attacked with knife, hammer in Canoga Park Local News Woman attacked with knife, hammer in Canoga Park A woman was attacked Tuesday with a butcher knife and a hammer in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Canoga Park.

- A woman was attacked Tuesday with a butcher knife and a hammer in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Canoga Park.

The attack happened around 6 p.m. at a McDonald's on Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue. Los Angeles police said a man and woman were sitting in a white SUV in the parking lot of the fast food eatery when an argument started. Then the woman was attacked, hit several times with a butcher knife and a hammer while a child in the car.

LAPD said the man and woman are the child's parents. Police didn't release the child's age or whether the child was injured. Investigators believe the man and woman possibly lived in the SUV.

After the attack, the man ran away and hasn't been found yet. Police identified him as Angel Rio, who has gang ties.

Someone drove the injured woman about ten minutes away, where the white SUV was left behind. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is undergoing surgery.

