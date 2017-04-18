Phone threat prompts early closure of Getty Museum

- A telephoned bomb threat Tuesday prompted the early closure of the Getty Museum in Brentwood.

The "threatening phone call'' was received about 2:50 p.m. at the museum at 1200 Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass area.

"We are working closely with the LAPD, which in an abundance of caution has asked us to close the Getty Center early and begin moving visitors from the site,'' according to a museum statement. "Once visitors have departed, we will ask staff to leave in an orderly manner.''

Officers were sent to the scene, but a bomb squad was not immediately activated, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Police concluded their investigation by 6 p.m. and the museum was to open as usual at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to J. Paul Getty Trust spokesman Ron Hartwig.

