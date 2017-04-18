Iconic Hollywood sign hiking trail now closed Local News Iconic Hollywood sign hiking trail now closed Hikers who try to take one of the easiest and most direct trail routes to the iconic Hollywood Sign will find the access point at Beachwood Drive permanently closed as of Tuesday.

- Hikers who try to take one of the easiest and most direct trail routes to the iconic Hollywood Sign will find the access point at Beachwood Drive permanently closed as of Tuesday.

Effective at sundown Monday, the city locked the Beachwood gate to the popular Hollyridge Trail, although the trail will still be accessible at other nearby access points, including Canyon Road and the Vermont Canyon entrance.

The court-ordered closure stems from a legal battle over access to the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables on Beachwood Drive, which provides horseback rides in Griffith Park. The ranch operator sued the city in 2015 over the

number of hikers using a 20-foot strip of land it owns and also acts as the only access point to its business.

The ranch had a longstanding legal agreement allowing hikers to use the land but complained the city was channeling too many hikers to the path.

"The court ruled that pedestrian access along the road to Sunset Ranch was incompatible with Sunset Ranch's legal easement and impeded their ability to conduct business,'' the DPR said in a statement in March when it announced

the pending closure.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.