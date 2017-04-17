DMV self-service terminal installed on UC Irvine campus

- The answer to all those long lines at the DMV may finally be here in the form of self-service kiosks outside of the location.

A 'DMV Now' terminal was installed outside of its field office on the UC Irvine campus.

The terminals allow customers to use a screen to process a vehicle registration and its payment in just a couple of minutes.

But the DMV says many of its services can be done on its website.

Drivers can also renew vehicle registrations through the mail.

