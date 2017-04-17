Coachella attendees help capture phone thief using 'find my phone' apps

- A man from New York was arrested for allegedly stealing over 100 cellphones at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival after concertgoers located him using "Find My Phone" tracking style apps.

Indio Police announced that 36-year old Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was arrested on the grounds of the festival on Friday, the first day of the weekend venue.

Several concert-goers noticed that their cellphones were missing and then activated their "Find My Phone" feature, which provides users with a GPS location of their phones.

Several victims follow Henao through the venue who was then detained by security until police arrived to arrest him.

Officers during the arrest, confiscated a backpack with over 100 cellphones in Henao's possession.

Henao was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center in Indio for Grand Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. Bail was posted at $10,000.

Some of the phones were returned to victims that night and the following day, with the remaining devices were turned into the festival's lost and found, where they can still be reclaimed.

