Suspect wanted for tossing rocks off freeway overpass at cars, one injured Local News Suspect wanted for tossing rocks off freeway overpass at cars, one injured One person is hurt when someone throws bricks and big rocks off an overpass in the Perris area.

There were reportedly three separate incidents involving people throwing items at motorists along interstate 215 on Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the first two incidents, but a big-rig driver suffered a severe gash over his eye in the third incident, which happened around 11:00pm Sunday night near the D-street overpass.

Several other cars and trucks were also hit.

The person or persons responsible got away.

The CHP is investigating.

