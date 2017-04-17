3-year old girl shot, wounded by gunman in Exposition Park Local News 3-year old girl shot, wounded by gunman in Exposition Park Detectives kept up their search today for the gunman who wounded a toddler in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles and determine why she was shot, police said.

The shooting took place about 4:25 p.m. Saturday at 39th Street and Walton Avenue, said a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Station. The child was a 3-year-old girl, authorities said. She was

taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, the officer said.

The child was shot in the face by a man who fired into a crowd, a news videographer reported from the scene. Detectives are still trying to determine who was the intended target of the shooting, said Sgt. Carlton Brown of the LAPD's Southwest Station.

Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a statement decrying the violence. "Our families have the right to live in peace and without fear that the lives of young children are at risk because a reckless, thoughtless criminal might open fire in their neighborhood,'' Garcetti stated.

"The shooting of an innocent 3-year-old is shocking and disturbing and my prayers are with her and her loved ones. I am confident that the LAPD will work tirelessly to bring the shooter to justice,'' Garcetti said. "But this tragedy should touch every Angeleno and refocus us all on the absolute urgency of getting guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals.''

