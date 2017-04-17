Coney Island stampede follows false report of gunshots [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Image courtesy: @20_01_2017) Local News Stampede at Coney Island Police say false reports of gunshots being fired at Coney Island's amusement park set off a stampede, with screaming crowds racing in all directions.

The chaos Sunday on the Brooklyn waterfront came two days after reports of a gun going off at Manhattan's Penn Station produced similar panic.

On Sunday, authorities used social media to reassure people on Coney Island that no shots had been fired.

The stampede was set off after an apparent dispute among some youths, with bottles thrown and crashing near the Luna Park and Cyclone rides. The FDNY says one person was hurt.

Police rushed to the scene and gradually restored the peace among families with children and thousands of others enjoying a warm spring day on the boardwalk.

Several people were treated for minor injuries.

All reports of any shooting by the amusement area in Coney Island are false. There were no shots fired or anyone shot. #coneyisland — NYPD 60th Precinct (@NYPD60Pct) April 17, 2017

The Luna Park amusement park issued a statement saying: "This evening there were false reports of gun shots in Coney Island near Luna Park. This caused panic and confusion in the surrounding area. The entire Coney Island community regrets that this incident occurred."

