Classes resume one week after shooting at San Bernardino elementary school Local News Classes resume one week after shooting at San Bernardino elementary school An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is reopening.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary will resume Monday, a week after the killings.

Security will be tightened, and counselors will be made available for students and staff.

North Park has been closed since April 10, when a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded went home from a hospital on Friday.

He and the boy who died were standing near their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been unsuccessfully trying to convince Smith to resume the relationship following a breakup just weeks into their marriage.

