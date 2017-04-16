Suspects use tow truck to break into El Segundo bank

- A flat bed tow truck backed into a bank's glass front entrance Sunday in El Segundo, shattering it and leaving a trail of shattered glass and metal debris strewn across a parking lot.

Officers were dispatched at 1:17 a.m. to Chase Bank, 780 S. Sepulveda Blvd., regarding a "burglary in progress alarm" call, the El Segundo Police Department reported.

The alarm company, which utilizes real time surveillance cameras, reported a flat bed tow truck had backed into the bank's glass front entrance and doorway. They also reported that a person or people were possibly seen inside the bank after the front glass had been shattered.

When officers arrived, the truck was gone and they found the trail of shattered glass and metal debris. It was unknown whether the suspects were targeting the ATMs or other items inside the bank.

El Segundo police asked anyone with any information regarding the incident to call them at (310) 524-2200.

