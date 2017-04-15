Thousands expected to march in DTLA to pressure Trump to release tax returns

- As many as 20,000 people, including several local and state lawmakers, are expected to march Saturday in downtown Los Angeles to demand President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Event organizers for the Tax March said the movement is to demand transparency and fairness from the president.



"Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump told the American people he would release his tax returns. Despite intense public pressure, President Trump has not yet done so - breaking with 40 years of precedent in the process,'' said a statement on the Tax March website. "His administration's excuse? 'People don't care.' We do care. Without seeing his tax returns, we have no idea what he's hiding.''

April 15 is the national deadline for people to file their tax returns, although this year since the date falls on a Saturday, the deadline has been moved to Monday.

Thousands pledged to march in Los Angeles in unity with marches across the country including one at the nation's capital. Scheduled speakers include U.S. Reps. Ted Lieu and Brad Sherman, State Sen. Mike McGuire and County

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

The rally will also feature music and a 13-foot "Chicken Don,'' balloon.

