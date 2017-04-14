Friends & family celebrate the life of North Park Elementary teacher Karen Smith Local News Friends & family celebrate the life of Karen Smith A prayer vigil Friday evening for Karen Smith who was gunned down by her estranged husband Monday in San Bernardino.

Rick Lozano was there as friends and family celebrated the life of the North Park Elementary teacher.