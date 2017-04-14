Friends & family celebrate the life of North Park Elementary teacher Karen Smith

Posted:Apr 14 2017 10:22PM PDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 10:25PM PDT

(FOX 11) - A prayer vigil Friday evening for Karen Smith who was gunned down by her estranged husband Monday in San Bernardino.

Rick Lozano was there as friends and family celebrated the life of the North Park Elementary teacher.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories