Thieves take gift cards,instruments from Whittier church Local News Thieves take gift cards,instruments from Whittier church Brazen, is the only word you can use when you consider Wednesday's burglary at a Whittier church.

The pastor stepped out for dinner, and when she returned she found out four young males had broken into the church and stolen thousands of dollars worth of instruments and other valuables.

They were in and out in about an hour, but the pastor refused to speculate on whether the suspects are familiar with the church or are members.

Pastor Ashley Nicolls says the crime comes during holy week, before Good Friday and Easter. While that seems to add insult to injury, Pastor, instead sees one of Jesus' parables. "He knew one of his disciples would betray him. He still said, go out and wash people's feet and love one another. So we'll still do that even if they come back, yeah, we'll still love them."

There is a gofundme page set up to help the church replace the missing musical instruments and fix the damage to the building.

