Suspect pursued by police runs over parishioner in Holy Thursday procession Local News Suspect pursued by police runs over parishioner in Holy Thursday procession During Holy Week in the Catholic church, one church has been hit with tragedy after a pursuit suspect sent one of their worshipers to the hospital.

Thursday night, church-goers participated in a procession from the South L.A. church to various neighborhood stops for Holy Thursday celebrations.



This is video taken before parishioners made their way to the 4th location.



That's when the man in his 50's witnesses call Jesus Manjaraz or "Chewy" and other procession leaders tried getting people off 87th Place when a car came racing down.



"They said everybody move to the side," said church-goer and witness Melissa Perdomo.



But Chewy wasn't able to move out fast enough. The suspect hit him and a security vehicle.



"We suddenly heard a car crash. And then the car just passed right in front of us and all of us panicked. Even the priest...we were all worried," said Perdomo.



"We just finished the third house. I just took a step and next thing you know, there was a big boom and the car just flies," said Daniela Perdomo.



Chewy can be seen here, strapped into a stretcher, being put onto an ambulance. Police say he was in critical condition.



Police identified the suspect in the car as Rayvon Jones. They say he was wanted on burglary and resisting arrest, and kept going after he hit Chewy.



"He went really fast and he was able to get out," said Daniela Perdomo.



Police say he abandoned his car a few blocks away, but they caught him nearby.



Parishioners hoping Chewy recovers soon, but today grateful his warning may have saved other lives.



"Thank God, nothing else, something tragic could have happened if no one yelled that out," said Melissa Perdomo.



