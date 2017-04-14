Prank illegal immigration landscaping signs posted on parkways near Beverly Hills Local News Prank illegal immigration landscaping signs posted on parkways near Beverly Hills In the parkway where Beverly Hills ends and the city of Los Angeles begins there is a distinct difference in landscaping.

Grass is overgrown and weeds have taken over the parkway of Burton Way in Los Angeles near Doheny Drive. In contrast, the parkways are well manicured in the city of Beverly Hills.

Recently, Official looking signs have popped up with the weeds overnight in Los Angeles.

The orange and black signs read: "Landscaping by L.A. City Council. We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals."

This is not the first time officially looking signs with a political undertone have popped up around Southern California.

In Malibu someone recently made and mounted a sign below the Malibu City Limit sign. That sign read: "Official sanctuary city, cheap nannies and gardeners make Malibu great."

In Los Angeles, the sign makers have not come forward and despite several attempts, the city has not made comment.

