Group demands Hollywood sign hiking trail to remain open Local News Group demands Hollywood sign hiking trail to remain open A group opposed to the city closing off access to a popular hiking trail to the Hollywood Sign announced Friday it will hold a rally on Saturday demanding it be kept open.

Friends of Griffith Park wants the city to keep the pedestrian Beachwood Gate open to the Hollyridge Trail in Griffith Park, but the city plans to close it on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks recently announced it was going to begin blocking the entrance due to a recent court order stemming from a legal battle over access to the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables on Beachwood Drive, which provides horseback rides in Griffith Park.

"The rally is to raise public awareness of the proposed closure and to express the need to keep access to Griffith Park, a public park and Los Angeles' largest historic-cultural monument, open to the public,'' Friends of Griffith Park said in a statement.

