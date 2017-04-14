Good Friday events at Lady of the Angels Cathedral, LA Mission

- The Los Angeles Mission is preparing for its annual Easter event for the homeless on Good Friday, complete with an Easter dinner, baskets for the children and even a foot-washing station in celebration of the holiday.

Food service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday morning, followed activities throughout the day.

The event will be held at the Los Angeles Mission, located at 3030 E. Fifth Street.

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate the Good Friday liturgy at noon at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Good Friday is the day Christians throughout the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. During the solemn liturgy, Gomez will carry a cross into the cathedral, recalling how Jesus carried a cross along the Via Dolorosa, the "Way of Suffering,'' on his way to being crucified.

Special prayers will be offered for the church and the world, and the cross will be venerated. Holy Communion will then be distributed to the faithful.

The Mass will be streamed live on the cathedral's Facebook page, facebook.com/olacathedral.

Additional liturgies will be celebrated at the cathedral at 3 p.m in English and 7 p.m. in Spanish.

"The events of Good Friday tell us how much God loves us. Jesus Christ died so that we can live. He died for you and for me. That is real. That is personal and that is a beautiful gift that God gives to us,'' he said. "And of

course, we know that the story does not end here, at the foot of the cross. We know that in the shadow of the cross we find the light of the resurrection.''

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.